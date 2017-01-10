Brookland building storm safe room for spring weather season

With severe weather season looming, many Region 8 towns look for ways to create safe places for residents.

For one town, they're hoping to have one ready before the weather hits this spring.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said the city is looking to provide a safe room for residents due to most of them living in manufactured homes.

Jones said the project has been in the works for several years, but last year, they were finally able to have enough money budget for the room.

"We waived the competitive bidding process last night," Jones said. "We will advertise and once the plans are done- we hope this process moves fairly quickly and we are actually working on this project, say the middle of February."

Jones said engineers are already working on the building and it will hold 250 people.

According to Jones, the safe room will be at the front end of the building, with the back end becoming a senior citizen room.

