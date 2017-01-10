Brookland school PTO helps family in need

A Brookland family will not have to worry about a meal as the mother undergoes chemotherapy due to the support of people in the community.

The Brookland Middle School PTO has created a so-called "Meal Train" to help Jimmy and Tina Woodward and their three children, with two of the children attending Brookland Middle School.

Tina Woodward was recently diagnosed with acute leukemia and will soon go to Memphis to start chemotherapy.

PTO president Dana Johnson said people who know the Woodward family wanted to help her and that the chemotherapy is part of a long, tough road to recovery.

As part of the plan to help, people will cook meals for the family and can go online to set up a schedule, including what day, to cook the meals.

Brookland Middle School principal Randy Oxford said the gesture by the local PTO and residents shows the kindness of people in the Craighead County town.

"It would have been easy to sit on the sideline, but they saw a need and they saw a way to help and I think that's commendable," Oxford said.

