Arkansas State University works with businesses against online sales

As the city of Jonesboro continues to evolve in business, so too does online retail, which is creating a fight for local businesses.

One Arkansas State University professor is now teaching entrepreneurs on surviving in a physical location.

Professor Melodie Philhours said that because consumers are now finding more interest and convenience in online retail, physical locations suffer because of it.

"We can have a live chat online with retailers but we can't try on the products and have someone say "this one might be better for you or that one might be better for you" so we can't do that online to the extent we can do that in our stores that are going to give us that competitive advantage," Philhours said.

She added the university is utilizing different tools and classes to stress to students the importance of competition with online shoppers.

She has told students that customers who visit a store need it to be an experience and that business owners must get creative, and make the store different for customers.

