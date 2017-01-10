Accident blocks U.S. 412

According to Curtis Davenport with the Greene County Rescue Squad, one person was airlifted Tuesday night after an accident on U.S. 412, east of Paragould.

Both eastbound lanes of the highway were closed off to traffic, with Arkansas State Police working the accident.

