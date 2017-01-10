Bill to allow for tax-free weekend for gun sales under consideration

A Northwest Arkansas state senator is considering a bill to allow for a tax-free weekend for gun sales in the state of Arkansas.

Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs is looking at the bill, which would be modeled after efforts being considered in Louisiana and Mississippi. Hester said Tuesday that he hopes the bill will lead to more legal gun owners in the state. As of Tuesday night, the bill has not been filed with the legislature according to the state legislative website.

Now, there are five states that exclude gun sales from sales tax collections.

The legislature started its session Monday.

