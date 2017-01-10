Crimestoppers: Robbery suspect's truck is a dead give-a-way

He covered his face but his get-a-way car may get him some jail time.

A recent armed robbery in Jonesboro has yielded one big clue but it's not the face of the suspect.

In the video stills given to Crimestoppers by the Jonesboro Police Department, the suspect can be seen pointing a gun at the clerk in the early Saturday morning robbery.

His face is covered by a ski mask and it may be no help in identifying the suspect. However, the truck he was driving is unique.

It's an older, red Ford Ranger with the side step and the matching red mirrors.

If you know who it is, you can receive some cash just by letting the cops know.

JPD is also looking for Danielle Clark and Whitley Holliman.

Danielle Clark has a total of 15 warrants to her name. Both JPD and the Craighead County Sheriff's Department have warrants out on her.

Whitley Holliman only has eight. One more than half for contempt of court.

If you can help police track down Whitley Holliman or Danielle Clark, it's worth money.

You can call or text Crimestoppers with an anonymous tip for both cases at 935-STOP.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES". Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward. That's how Crimestoppers works, 935-STOP.



