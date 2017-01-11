Lawsuit claims town targeting poor people

A lawsuit filed in Woodruff County claims people are being targeted because they’re poor.

The Equal Justice Under Law organization filed the lawsuit on behalf of two people. It involves their trailer home.

According to KARK-TV, the town of McCrory has an ordinance that bans any mobile home worth less than $7,500. Daily fines can be issued to violators.

The lawsuit, however, could be thrown out.

McCrory’s city council amended the ordinance Tuesday night.

"What we did tonight is that they amended the ordinance to take out the provision that is at issue in the lawsuit," attorney Mike Mosley told KARK-TV.

Mosley said the city never enforced the ordinance.

According to KARK-TV, he considers the lawsuit questionable.

