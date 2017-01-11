Sheriff: Repeat offenders cause repeat problems - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Repeat offenders cause repeat problems

Terry Teeter, Jr. (Source: AR Department of Correction) Terry Teeter, Jr. (Source: AR Department of Correction)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Repeat offenders continue to be a problem for sheriff’s offices across Arkansas.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery calls repeat offenders a repeating problem.

"They've been down to prison 3, 5, 8, 15 times and we're still letting them go... no. That's just wrong," Montgomery told NBC affiliate KY3.

Montgomery points to a drunk driving case.

Online court records show Terry L. Teeter, Jr. of Baxter County pleaded guilty to manslaughter after being involved in a deadly crash.

Other records show his criminal history includes battery, theft, and public intoxication.

He was sentenced in several of those cases but was eventually released.

Sheriff Montgomery believes Arkansans have a choice to make.

“We have got to decide what we want to do. Do we want to keep our citizens safe-- and if so, we're going to have to pay for it,” Montgomery told KY3.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Nettleton to drop agriculture classes

    Nettleton to drop agriculture classes

    Thursday, April 13 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-04-14 01:47:02 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-04-14 23:18:30 GMT
    Nettleton High School (Source: KAIT)Nettleton High School (Source: KAIT)

    Citing a plan to focus on career and technical courses, the Nettleton School District will be getting rid of its agriculture program effective in May 2018.

    Citing a plan to focus on career and technical courses, the Nettleton School District will be getting rid of its agriculture program effective in May 2018.

  • breaking

    Arkansas Supreme Court halts execution of inmate

    Arkansas Supreme Court halts execution of inmate

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:55:46 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-04-14 23:03:24 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    The Arkansas Supreme Court has halted the execution of one of two inmates facing lethal injection Monday under the state's multiple execution plan.

    The Arkansas Supreme Court has halted the execution of one of two inmates facing lethal injection Monday under the state's multiple execution plan.

  • New law allows plans for children's shelter to move forward

    New law allows plans for children's shelter to move forward

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:08:58 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-04-14 22:25:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Plans to open a new children’s shelter in Sharp County are moving forward after a bill to help fund it was signed into law this week.

    Plans to open a new children’s shelter in Sharp County are moving forward after a bill to help fund it was signed into law this week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly