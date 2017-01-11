Sheriff: Repeat offenders cause repeat problems

Repeat offenders continue to be a problem for sheriff’s offices across Arkansas.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery calls repeat offenders a repeating problem.

"They've been down to prison 3, 5, 8, 15 times and we're still letting them go... no. That's just wrong," Montgomery told NBC affiliate KY3.

Montgomery points to a drunk driving case.

Online court records show Terry L. Teeter, Jr. of Baxter County pleaded guilty to manslaughter after being involved in a deadly crash.

Other records show his criminal history includes battery, theft, and public intoxication.

He was sentenced in several of those cases but was eventually released.

Sheriff Montgomery believes Arkansans have a choice to make.

“We have got to decide what we want to do. Do we want to keep our citizens safe-- and if so, we're going to have to pay for it,” Montgomery told KY3.

