Arkansas seeing a large number of suicides

Arkansas ranks 16th in the nation for suicide related deaths, and a new center hopes to combat that high rate.

In a report by KATV, it states 516 Arkansans died from suicide in 2016.

An Arkansas resident recently opened a center to offer help.

KATV cited the Arkansas Department of Health for staggering suicide statistics including suicide being the leading cause of death for Arkansans between the ages of 20 and 64.

Because Arkansas ranks so high for suicides, the Benton Police Department is choosing to focus on suicide prevention in 2017.

