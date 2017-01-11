Fish cover permits available at 2 AR lakes

Anglers in Arkansas have a chance at fish cover permits at two lakes.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced 50 permits will be issued at both Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes.

Such permits allow an individual to cut up to six cedar trees, six inches or smaller in diameter at the stump, from designated areas of the shoreline and sink them into the lake for fish habitat, according to USACE.

The trees provide areas that attract and hold different types of fish.

Permits will be issued on a first come, first serve basis on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. from the Corps of Engineers Project Office, 324 W. 7th Street, in Mountain Home.

