Suspect said he 'blacked out' after assault on fast food worker

A Jonesboro man told police he "blacked out" following the assault of his girlfriend while she was at work.

Taquarius C. Nash, 22, was arrested for third-degree battery on Tuesday, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Officers were called to Church's Chicken, 1902 E. Johnson Ave., around 11:30 a.m. for a man assaulting a woman inside.

According to the report, Officer Shane Fox spoke with the 21-year-old victim who said her boyfriend, identified as Nash, came to the restaurant upset about an argument they had earlier that day.

She refused to speak with Nash because she was at work.

Upon hearing this, Nash became more upset and went around the counter through the side door.

The report states the man grabbed the woman by the arms and began dragging her toward the bathroom area. She broke free, returned to the register, and she, along with other employees, locked the side door.

Fox was told by the victim that Nash came to the front of the register and jumped over the counter.

Nash once again grabbed her by the arms and shoulders and "drug her across the floor while she was kicking and fighting him off of her."

The officer observed "several small scratches and abrasions" on the victim's arms and shoulders, but she did not want medical treatment.

When another employee said he had called police, Nash reportedly jumped back over the counter and left in a white passenger car.

Fox advised responding officers about Nash's description and to check his residence on Walker Place.

While responding to the same incident, Officer Gary Jackson spotted a man walking south on Calion Street and talked with him. He identified himself as Nash and was arrested.

Nash reportedly told the officer he was "sorry for what had happened" and that he "blacked out."

The manager of the restaurant said he had surveillance video of the incident from multiple angles, but could not make copies for police at the time of the report because of the lunch traffic.

He said he would save the video and call police when it was ready to be picked up.

Nash was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

