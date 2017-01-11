Man flown to hospital following fall from tree stand

One man was flown to the hospital after he fell from a tree stand in rural Izard County, according to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stevens.

Stevens told Region 8 News that his deputies, along with deputies from Izard County and Survival Flight, responded to the scene at Love Hollow Hunting Club located between Cushman and Mount Pleasant.

The accident took place at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Stevens could not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

