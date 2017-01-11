Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and events announced

Larry Reeves was the first African American news anchor and reporter hired by KAIT. (Source: Rev. Larry Reeves)

Rev. Larry Reeves, former KAIT news anchor and reporter, to be keynote speaker for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance. (Source: Rev. Larry Reeves)

Rev. Larry Reeves, former KAIT news anchor and reporter, is the guest speaker for the Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King program slated for noon on Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Bernards Auditorium.

The Little Rock native is a 1970 graduate of historic Little Rock Central High School and a 1974 graduate of Arkansas State University. From 1972 until 1974, he was employed as the first African American news anchor and reporter for KAIT.

“Larry was the first black reporter,” said Rev. Ray Scales, long-time organizer of the Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King Day. “I was the first black hired by the station,” said Scales. Scales ran studio camera and worked his way to the position of chief photographer.

“Larry lives in California now,” said Scales. “Larry will be here the entire weekend. Larry will speak at Arkansas State University that Tuesday. I get him first at our church (New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church) on Sunday, where he will speak.”

Upon graduating from Arkansas State University, Rev. Reeves served in the army for almost twelve years as a platoon leader, company commander and battalion staff office. Rev. Reeves is now the Minister of Pastoral Care for approximately 600 members on two campuses of the Second Baptist Church of Santa Ana, located in Santa Ana, CA and Lake Forest, CA.

He and his wife, Jacqueline Butcher Reeves, met at Arkansas State, married and now have two adult daughters, Carina Morgan (Tim) and Janeta Reeves, both of Dallas, TX. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. activities in Craighead county will begin on Sunday, January 15 with a “Youth Explosion” event.

Guest Speaker Latasha Moore will address youth at 3 p.m. at Arkansas State University Union Auditorium, 101 N. Caraway Road. Moore is a 24-year-old native of Falcon, Arkansas and a 2014 graduate of Arkansas State University.

Moore is currently working on a Master’s degree in Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Moore poses the question to young people in Arkansas, “If all the greatness leaves a community, how can the community ever be great?”

“We’re going to start off our Youth Day program on Sunday,” Ashley Wilson, Public Relations & Marketing Director for the Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Day Committee. “This year, we have a new youth minister, Dr. Patrick Bean. He has been working very diligently with his team to put together a very, very prolific speaker for Sunday.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be celebrated with a parade with line-up starting at 9 a.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 306 N. Main. It will proceed through downtown Jonesboro on Main Street and turn left on Washington to end at the St. Bernards Auditorium.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Preparatory High School Band from Memphis, TN will participate in the parade.

The MLK Community Choir will perform at the program following the parade inside the auditorium.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android