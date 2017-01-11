Sikeston DPS sends warning regarding illegal parties

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning citizens about hosting illegal parties inside the city.

According to Sikeston DPS, it is illegal to host a party under Missouri Revised Statute 311.480 where a cover charge is paid for food, entertainment, and where alcohol is present without a liquor license.

Sikeston police also warn that once a cover charge has been established, it is considered open to the public and officers will perform a walk through.

According to the news release, if any illegal activity is discovered, Sikeston DPS will shut down the party and take action. No refunds or cover charges will be given.

This reminder comes after a man was injured during an illegal party and other partygoers were upset when the party was shut down and not refunded their cover charge.

