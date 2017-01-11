JPD to add reserve officers for first time since '08

For the first time since 2008, the Jonesboro Police Department looks to increase its ranks by appointing reserve police officers.

According to a news release, the officers are non-paid members with reserve certification by the state of Arkansas.

The news release also states applicants for reserve police officer will have comparable training and proficiency requirements to meet the standards of regular full-time officers.

Those wishing to apply must pass a written exam, a physical agility test, background check, and an interview. Upon appointment, applicants must also pass a physical exam, psychological evaluation, and a drug screen.

New reserve officers must also undergo the State of Arkansas Reserve Training Course, which will be held on nights and weekends.

Those wishing to apply must do so by Feb. 3. For more information, contact Sgt. Cassie Brandon at (870) 336-7148.

