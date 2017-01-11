New lodging tax to help form A&P Commission

Batesville city leaders hope a new tax will help promote tourism in the area.

The city council approved a 3% lodging tax for stays at hotels Tuesday night.

According to Batesville Tourism Director Kyle Christopher, the money collected from the tax will help create the town's first ever Advertising and Promotions Commission.

He said the commission will work to create an online presence for the town, advertise in tourism publications, and improve signs around the area.

The tax will be collected starting in March.

This is the town's second attempt at forming an A&P commission. It was denied by the city council in 2005.

