4 reported injured in Jonesboro crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

4 reported injured in Jonesboro crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police and rescue are at the scene of a crash that reportedly injured four people, according to Craighead County Dispatch.

The crash happened at Race St. and Richardson Dr.

Initial reports indicate a silver Honda vehicle ran into a ditch.

Two ambulances have been dispatched to the crash.

Use caution in this area.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 2,200 participate in dental clinic

    2,200 participate in dental clinic

    Wednesday, March 1 2017 10:01 PM EST2017-03-02 03:01:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:34:13 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    It was a chance to get free dental care, no questions asked.

    It was a chance to get free dental care, no questions asked.

  • BREAKING

    New grocery store set to open

    New grocery store set to open

    Tuesday, December 20 2016 12:57 PM EST2016-12-20 17:57:59 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:20:46 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A former entertainment store will soon turn into a new grocery store, according to an announcement made on Facebook Tuesday.

    A former entertainment store will soon turn into a new grocery store, according to an announcement made on Facebook Tuesday.

  • CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:12:33 GMT

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly