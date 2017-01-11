Lake City bringing in new subdivision project and new AT&T tower

One Region 8 city will be bringing in a new subdivision and, according to the city's clerk treasurer, the subdivision will provide huge profits for the city.

According to Linda Simpson, Lake City's new subdivision will hold around 200 new homes.

Simpson said this new subdivision started with a guy named Jerry Cobb, whose originally from the area, but relocated to Jonesboro.

"He has bought 80 acres of land west of the city," she said. "It just recently annexed into the city and he plans to keep the front part of the land for commercial property; and the back side will be for 200 new homes.”

Does this mean a possible increase in population growth for Lake City?

With only being within 5 miles of Jonesboro, Linda Simpson said they have a lot of people moving into the area, because they simply want to live in a quieter community.

“Our fire department has grown," she said. "Our ISO just gone through new ISO ratings and we hope that’s going to drop, which will drop our insurance ratings."

Simpson also said they've built several news homes in the area in the last 5 years.

"I’ve been a clerk here for ten years and I can see that it has grown quite a bit; and we hope to get new businesses in the near future."

However, local residents are also looking forward to the new subdivision, because it gives them a straight shot onto Highway 18. Also, the subdivision will make commuting to school easier for kids, by sitting next to Riverside High School.

"It’s just a straight shot," she said. "And like I said it’s just a good place to live. It’s a good community. We don’t have a high crime rate. I think people will be excited about this area.”

That's not all that the city of Lake City is receiving. Simpson said they'll also be receiving a new AT&T cell phone tower that will provide a stronger service for emergencies.

Simpson said they do have a Verizon tower, but the majority of the residents use AT&T.

She added that once the new tower is installed, it will provide excellent service for the entire area.

"AT&T approached us if we had any available land and if the city had any available land for a tower, which we do," Simpson said. "And they approached us with a contract. Once that is followed through with an attorney, and the contract is agreed upon, we will be able to proceed with AT&T coming and building a tower."

Simpson added that the tower will be profitable for the community once the installment is complete.



