New law helps MO police combat synthetic marijuana

A new Missouri law is expected to help the Kennett Police Department continue to crack down on the use of synthetic marijuana, usually called K2.

Public Information Officer Chris Hill said when people started abusing K2 it wasn’t detected on drug tests because the chemical compounds are different than marijuana.

“Because whether they are on probation and parole or had a job, whatever the case may be, they couldn’t drug test for it,” Hill said.

The problem for police is that the chemical compound that makes up K2 would change constantly.

“So they would have a compound set for it that was illegal and then the next batch would come out and it was a different compound to it, so it wouldn’t be the same drug as it was before,” Hill said.

Now all of those synthetic substances are punishable under the same law.

“Which helps us of course, you know, when it comes to trying to get this stuff because we’re not looking for certain compounds,” Hill said. “We’re just looking for the intent that’s there.”

Hill said Kennett police started focusing on the K2 problem when the small town saw around 20 people overdose on it in one month of 2016.

