FBI issues warning regarding telephone scam

A new warning is being posted regarding a telephone scam.

According to the FBI St. Louis Division, the victim receives a call that tells them they have failed to report for jury duty.

The caller then threatens the victim with criminal prosecution or even jail time.

The division said the caller will ask for personal information such as a birth date or social security number for "verification purposes."

"All scams contain an element of urgency to get the victim to act immediately," said William P. Woods, special agent in charge at the FBI St. Louis Division. "Usually, you are being threatened or being told about an unexpected windfall. Then the perpetrator will try to get your personal information or your money."

"Do not provide your personal information," said Gregory Linhares, Clerk of Court, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri. "Federal courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call or email. Most contact between a federal court and a prospective juror will be through the U.S. mail. Any phone calls by real court officials will not include requests for sensitive personal information."

The division asks if you or someone you know received such a call to write down the number and contact the FBI St. Louis Division at (314) 589-2500.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android