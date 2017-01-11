Arkansas NRCS Solicits Conservation Innovation Grant Proposals

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – Mike Sullivan, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist, announced approximately $300,000 in funding is available through the Conservation Innovation Grants program to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies within Arkansas.

State, tribal, and local governmental entities; non-governmental organizations; and individuals may apply. Project proposals, due by March 3, should demonstrate the use of innovative technologies or approaches to address a natural resource concern. Project results are expected to improve and create conservation technologies, management systems and innovative approaches (such as market-based systems).

CIG, a component of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, is used to apply or demonstrate previously proven technology. It does not fund research projects. CIG is an effort to address some of the state's most pressing natural resource conservation needs.

For FY 2017, Arkansas NRCS will consider offering grants in the following areas: nutrient and sediment reduction in impaired watersheds; environmental markets for water; high tunnels; organic; invasive species; irrigation; energy-irrigation; livestock watering; soil health; adoption of cover crops in rice rotations; and pollinators. Applications should be for single or multi-year projects, not to exceed 3 years.

Selected applicants may receive grants up to 50 percent of the total project cost. Individual grant awards may not exceed $75,000 in FY 2017. Applicants must provide non-federal matching funds for at least 50 percent of the project cost. Of the non-federal matching funds, a minimum of 25 percent must be from cash contributions; the remaining 25 percent may come from in-kind contribution.

The announcement for this CIG funding opportunity can be found at: www.grants.gov. The announcement number is USDA-NRCS-AR-CIG-17-01.

Applications must be entered into either grants.gov or emailed to lori.barker@ar.usda.gov at the Arkansas NRCS State Office by 5 p.m., Central Daylight Time March 3. No application will be accepted by mail.

NRCS anticipates announcing CIG selections on or around September 1, and awarding all grants on or around September 30. However, NRCS will not distribute any funds, and grantees cannot begin work until the parties execute a CIG agreement.

For more information on CIG contact Lori Barker, state CIG program manager, at (870) 523-8986 or lori.barker@ar.usda.gov. The request for proposals and related forms are located at www.grants.gov.