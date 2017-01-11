Cefalo Named Arkansas State Football Assistant Coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/11/17) – Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has announced that Kyle Cefalo, a former graduate assistant coach at A-State who helped lead the program to a pair of Sun Belt Conference championships in 2013 and 2015, has been named an assistant coach for the Red Wolves.

Cefalo returns to Arkansas State to work on the offensive side of the ball after most recently spending the 2016 season as a graduate assistant coach at Maryland, which doubled its win total over the previous season and made an appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl. During his four seasons as a member of the A-State (2013-15) and Maryland (2016) coaching staffs, Cefalo was part of 30 combined victories and coached in four bowl games.

“Kyle obviously did an outstanding job and was an important part of our success in his previous role with our football team, so we are excited to welcome him back to our program,” said Anderson, who also noted the exact on-field position Cefalo will coach will be determined at a later time. “He is a young, energetic and knowledgeable coach who will be a great addition to our staff.”

Cefalo worked on the offensive side of the ball, primarily with quarterbacks and wide receivers, the last four years at both Maryland and Arkansas State. His three seasons at A-State saw the Red Wolves compile three of the top five marks in school history for total offense, including a school-record 6,194 yards in 2014 during Anderson’s first season at the helm of the program.

Additionally, the Red Wolves produced a school and Sun Belt Conference-record 520 points in 2015 with Cefalo on the sidelines. His first year at A-State saw the squad pile up 379 points, the eighth most in program history, and the 477 points recorded by the squad in the 2014 stand as the second most.

Arkansas State compiled a 22-15 record during Cefalo’s time with the program and played in three consecutive bowl games, including the 2014 and 2015 GoDaddy Bowl and the 2015 New Orleans Bowl. The Red Wolves also collected 18 All-Sun Belt Conference selections on the offensive side of the ball during Cefalo’s first stint with the program.

“This is really a dream come true – I feel like I am coming home,” said Cefalo. “This is a fantastic opportunity to work at a place where I spent three years coaching and really enjoyed my time and the energy surrounding this program. I’m looking forward to working for Coach Anderson and with this outstanding staff, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Cefalo spent the first six months of 2013 as a recruiting intern at Boise State before entering the coaching profession at A-State. Prior to Boise State, he enjoyed a successful playing career at the University of Colorado, where he walked on in 2009 before earning a scholarship in the fall of 2011. He originally signed to play baseball at Oregon State, but suffered a season-ending arm injury and transferred to Colorado to begin his collegiate football career.

Cefalo caught two touchdown passes during his senior season, including the go-ahead touchdown in a victory over Colorado State. He was awarded the Gold Group Commitment award in 2009, which is given out by the Colorado coaching staff and recognizes excellence with class in a variety of areas.

A native of Boston, Mass., Cefalo earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Colorado in the spring of 2012. He was named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll in 2012 as well.