Harding University to open new clinic

Harding University will soon hold a grand opening for a Compassion Clinic dedicated to professional counseling.

According to a news release, Harding University will open their new clinic on Wed. Jan. 18 and will last from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The release said the clinic will provide low-cost individual counseling, child play therapy, and couples counseling to residents of Searcy and surrounding the area.

According to Jenene Alexander, the director of the counseling program, the clinic has been treating children, veterans, and their families since August 2016.

According to the release, the concept began after the program conducted a self-study and hosted a site visit as part of the accreditation process.

"It's definitely a mission, and you have to have a heart for it," Alexander said. "I have a heart for the children in this community, and I have worked with veterans for several years. It's really a great thing to have this clinic here at Harding."

The clinic will also give graduate students an opportunity to complete clinical hours on campus. According to Associate Professor Gene Wright, the clinic will provide two significant benefits.

"We get to provide our students with excellent real-world training and meet the needs of these community members," Wright said. "Being able to say that we are a CACREP accredited program with a functional clinic serving our community is a win-win for everybody."

The Compassion Clinic will be open Tuesdays from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Cost per session for most services are $10.

For more information, contact Angela English at (501) 279-5926.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android