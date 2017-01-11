Man found dead after early morning house fire in Warren

WARREN, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a man was found dead following a house fire in Warren.

KATV reports (http://bit.ly/2j7KSBK ) that fire officials say the fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and the body of 45-year-old Gaylord Rhodes was found in the burned home.

Officials say the body was near the front door and it appears Rhodes was trying to escape.

A suspected cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.