Elementary school construction near completion

After 16 months of construction, the Trumann Elementary School is near completion.

“We are in the final stages where the school is starting to look like an actual school now so we are excited,” Superintendent Myra Graham said.

According to Graham, they still have a few finishing touches to do but so far they have tile down in classrooms, the gym floor is complete and the walls are painted.

“The workers are moving very fast,” said Graham. “We just ordered smart boards, dry erase boards and now we are looking into getting comfortable desks for the students.”

Graham said they are expecting the construction to be finished in mid-February. That’s when they will move forward with holding open houses for everyone to see the new school.

“The students have watched this building go up for so long and now that it is finally here, the Principal says that is all they talk about,” said Graham.

Graham said she gives all thanks to the community for making this entire project a reality.

“We are just so thankful for the community for passing a millage, providing this environment for our kids,” said Graham “We are excited and grateful and I can't wait to see the eyes of the students open wide and bright when they see their classroom.”

The new Trumann Elementary School is expected to be in session in August.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

