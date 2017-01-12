Clothing store to reopen after fire

A clothing store heavily damaged in a 2016 fire will reopen.

According to a news release, Cato will reopen its store in Pocahontas on January 26.

Michelle Jones of Pocahontas will return to her role as manager. She’s been with the company for 19 years.

The Riverside Plaza on HWY 67 caught on fire in April 2016.

Three stores were damaged: Cato, Dollar Tree and Verizon.

Verizon has reopened and we've reached out to Dollar Tree for an update on if the store will reopen.

The Pocahontas Dollar Tree is no longer listed on the company's website.

