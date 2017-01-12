Smoke from hamburgers may have led to evacuation

The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a "whopper" of a case Thursday morning as smoke was reported inside the Department of Human Services building on Browns Lane Access in Jonesboro.

According to the fire department, smoke from the nearby Burger King may have entered the HVAC system, prompting people to evacuate from the building.

The fire department stated that the wind may have been a factor.

No one was hurt in the incident.

