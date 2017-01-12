JPD: Pornography sent to 12-year-old

Jonesboro police are looking for a person who sent an explicit photo to a 12-year-old girl while she was riding the school bus.

According to the police report, an officer went to Nettleton Junior High School Wednesday after getting a call from school officials. Assistant Principal Wade Massey told police that the girl had received an explicit photo from an unknown male.

The officer spoke to the girl, who told police she was on the bus heading to school when she received a Facebook notification about a private message from the man.

"She advised me that she did not personally know this person but accepted a friend request from them because she had two mutual friends in common with him," the report said.

The girl told police she opened the private message and said it only said 'Hello'.

"She stated she ignored it and didn't respond and then the person tried to video chat with her through the messenger app and she declined the call," the report added. "She then wrote 'Can I help you?' and the person said 'Get on Video'."

The girl then said the man tried to video chat her again and she declined again, police noted.

"When she did that, she received a naked photo of the man from the waist down. Not wanting to get in trouble at school, she deleted the image but not before it was seen by someone sitting next to her and that person reported to the school officials," the report added.

The girl then blocked the man from Facebook, police said.

Police are investigating the case.

