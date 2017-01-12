Man put pillow over woman's face, attempted to suffocate her

A man is being held in the Craighead County jail Thursday after he reportedly tried to choke his girlfriend with a pillow, Jonesboro police said.

Twenty-one year old Dashawn Cartez Pruitt of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery after an incident early Thursday.

According to the police report, Cpl. Jason Bissett said he went to an apartment in the 700 block of Gladiolus after police got a call from a family member of the woman.

The family member told police that she had gotten a message on Facebook alleging Pruitt was assaulting the victim, the report noted.

Bissett then spoke to the victim about what happened.

"She claimed to have questioned Pruitt about talking to other women on his phone. She stated Pruitt grabbed a pillow and covered her face and head while pressing down on top of her while she was lying on the bed," Bissett said. "She stated that he threatened to kill her if she didn't stop accusing him of wrongdoing."

The victim also told police that Pruitt did let her up and walk into the living room. From there, Pruitt reportedly struck her in the face and arms, police said.

Pruitt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery.

