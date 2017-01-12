Man put pillow over woman's face, attempted to suffocate her - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man put pillow over woman's face, attempted to suffocate her

Dashawn Cartez Pruitt (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Dashawn Cartez Pruitt (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man is being held in the Craighead County jail Thursday after he reportedly tried to choke his girlfriend with a pillow, Jonesboro police said. 

Twenty-one year old Dashawn Cartez Pruitt of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery after an incident early Thursday.

According to the police report, Cpl. Jason Bissett said he went to an apartment in the 700 block of Gladiolus after police got a call from a family member of the woman. 

The family member told police that she had gotten a message on Facebook alleging Pruitt was assaulting the victim, the report noted. 

Bissett then spoke to the victim about what happened. 

"She claimed to have questioned Pruitt about talking to other women on his phone. She stated Pruitt grabbed a pillow and covered her face and head while pressing down on top of her while she was lying on the bed," Bissett said. "She stated that he threatened to kill her if she didn't stop accusing him of wrongdoing." 

The victim also told police that Pruitt did let her up and walk into the living room. From there, Pruitt reportedly struck her in the face and arms, police said. 

Pruitt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:07:42 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:47:33 GMT
    Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

  • Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:20:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:29:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

  • 5K honors fallen heroes

    5K honors fallen heroes

    Saturday, April 15 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-15 23:19:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:25:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly