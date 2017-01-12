JPD: Suspects shot a car on Freeman Street

Jonesboro police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday evening and are now searching for the suspects.

According to a police report, two victims drove to the 1100-block of Freeman Street so one of the victims could pick up his wife.

The wife's ex-boyfriend, two other men, and a woman became hostile and started kicking the car.

As the car left, the suspects followed in a white Lincoln Town Car and fired a gun several times near the intersection of Freeman Street and Matthews Avenue.

Police recovered a shell casing on Freeman Street around 50 feet from Matthews Avenue.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects, you can call Crimestoppers at (870) 935-7867.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android