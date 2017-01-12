A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: MLK's 'Great Question' for us all

"Life's Most Persistent and Urgent Question Is What Are We Doing For Others?"

This question, posed by the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one that provokes us towards self-evaluation, one that promotes unity and friendship, one that provides a platform for conversation.

Dr. King said it best: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools", and "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now".

Entering into our 15th year, we have marched with love, peace, and great character furthering the legacy of Dr, King "that darkness cannot drive out darkness only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate only love can do that.

"I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality...I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word."

As always, every life matters, a better you, a better me, a better WE.

Join us Region 8 and accept the challenge to consider the value each of us can bring in providing equality and acceptance for all people. It will make this A Better Region 8

- Ashley Wilson, PR Director - MLK Jr. Day Parade Committee

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android