A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: MLK's 'Great Question' for us all

"Life's Most Persistent and Urgent Question Is What Are We Doing For Others?"

This question, posed by the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one that provokes us towards self-evaluation, one that promotes unity and friendship, one that provides a platform for conversation. 

Dr. King said it best: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools", and "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now". 

Entering into our 15th year, we have marched with love, peace, and great character furthering the legacy of Dr, King "that darkness cannot drive out darkness only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate only love can do that.  

"I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality...I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word."

As always, every life matters, a better you, a better me, a better WE. 

Join us Region 8 and accept the challenge to consider the value each of us can bring in providing equality and acceptance for all people. It will make this A Better Region 8

- Ashley Wilson, PR Director - MLK Jr. Day Parade Committee

  Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

  Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University's campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

  5K honors fallen heroes

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

