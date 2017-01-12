A-State Volleyball Adds Transfer Watkins

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/12/17) – The Arkansas State volleyball program has added transfer Ellie Watkins from Pittsburgh and she will be eligible to play in the 2017 season as announced by head coach David Rehr Thursday afternoon.

Watkins, who just completed her sophomore year for the Panthers, will have two seasons of eligibility for the Red Wolves. A setter by trade, she appeared in 117 sets during the 2016 campaign and dished out 86 assists with 20 blocks, 15 digs, and two kills for a Pitt team that went 25-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She appeared in one set as a freshman in 2015 and had two assists.

A native of Weldon Spring, Mo., Watkins (5-9) prepped at Lutheran High School in St. Peters, Mo., where she led the Cougars to three straight district championships from 2012-14. She was a first-team All-State honoree as a senior and garnered second-team All-State accolades as a junior. Additionally, she was a two-time St. Louis AAA Conference Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

“I’m very excited about adding Ellie to our program,” Rehr said. “She’s filling a big need for us at setter after losing Mallory Warrington and should help our offense tremendously. Another plus is that she’s enrolling in school for the upcoming semester so she will be here to go through our spring practices, which will give her more time to learn the offense before next season.”

Arkansas State finished the 2016 campaign with a 25-8 record and 15-1 mark in league play en route to a SBC West Division Championship.

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@stAteVolleyball) and Instagram (astatevolleyball) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.