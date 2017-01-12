Lyon Volleyball: Frickleton named a 2016 NAIA Scholar-Athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lyon College volleyball player Katarina Frickleton has been named a 2016 NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, the national office announced in December. Frickleton is the fourth Scot volleyball player to be named an NAIA-Scholar Athlete in program history, and first since 2008.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.

Frickleton posted a 3.52 grade point average, while majoring in Biology and minoring in Psychology and Spanish.

During the 2016 season, Frickleton appeared in all 32 matches and recorded 310 kills – two behind her season high 312 set during the 2015 season. She also posted nine assists, 21 service aces, 71 digs and 80 total blocks. Her 310 kills and 80 total blocks were both team highs during the season.

The Bainbridge Island, Washington native finished her four-year playing career ranked in various categories in program history. Frickleton finished fifth on the school’s list with 1,158 total kills in her career, and second in school history with 361 total blocks. Frickleton eclipsed 1,000 total kills for her career, on Sept. 27 against College of the Ozarks (Mo.). She also has recorded a school season high in total blocks twice, sitting in sixth with 111 set in 2014 and ranked 10th with 95 in 2015.

Nine other volleyball student-athletes were recognized from the American Midwest Conference. Freed-Hardeman led the way with three, while Missouri Baptist and Columbia each had two named to the list. William Woods and Park followed with one apiece.