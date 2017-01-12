Investigation underway after business vandalized

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism case at a business just outside of Jonesboro.

According to a report, the deputy arrived just after 3 a.m. Thursday at Seductions at 5071 Highway 1 South.

The manager and a deputy opened the office door noticed that shelves had been turned over onto a desk. Several items from the shelf were found on the floor.

Both the manager and deputy noticed a window broken out as well.

Another deputy arrived on scene to help check the rest of the business.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Craighead County Sheriff's Office at (870) 933-4551.

