HCSI to hold dual citizenship event for children

The Hispanic Community Service Inc. will hold an event for children of Mexican immigrants to obtain dual citizenship.

HCSI, in partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock will hold the event on Jan. 18.

Those who provide necessary documentation to the consulate will then have the opportunity to receive dual citizenship.

On Feb. 11, those who have been approved for double nationality will receive their paperwork certifying their dual citizenship.

According to the organization's executive director, Gina Gomez, the consulate serves Arkansas, Oklahoma, and parts of Tennessee.

She said it can be difficult to get an appointment their and this makes the event greatly needed.

"The consulate opens Monday through Friday and usually people have to miss work," said Gomez. "This is something that is a big need right now for our people and the consulate has appointments scheduled through March."

She said the dual citizenship may help families avoid problems if they decide to go back to Mexico.

"If a family decides that they want to go back to Mexico and live there they will have rights to access the legal system, to access healthcare, without any difficulty," said Gomez.

Gomez said anyone wanting their child to get dual citizenship must have one parent that is originally from Mexico.

She said the organization only has 50 spots available for the event and an appointment is necessary.

If you would like to make an appointment you can contact HCSI at (870) 931-1884.

