Portfest announces music lineup for June festival

The 35th annual Portfest 'Rollin' on the River'' will feature various musical guests from various genres during the two-day period.

According to their website, the 2017 Portfest will take place June 9 and 10 at Jacksonport State Park.

The lineup promises to provide entertainment to fans of all ages, with many musical guests taking the stage for the event.

On Friday, June 9, various artists will take the stage will perform tributes to Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

For Saturday, June 10, tributes Elton John, The Who, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Jimi Hendrix and Prince will be performed by various artists.

One Newport resident says she is thrilled for the return of the festival.

"It's kind of become a family tradition for some people, so I'm glad to have it coming back," said Selena Barnhill. "I've got the chance to go online and look at the music that will be there this year, I'm really excited about that."

She said she is looking forward to hearing different music this year.

"It looked like they were going to have a wide range of things, something for everybody to listen to."

For more information regarding the lineup and the artists performing, as well as activities included at Portfest, visit their website here.

