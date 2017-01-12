City of Hardy responds to KAIT's Freedom of Information Act - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City of Hardy responds to KAIT's Freedom of Information Act

Posted by Josh Harvison, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

One week after the mayor of Hardy fired the police chief for insubordination and claims of “fraudulent behavior”, the city finally responded to Region 8 News’ request for information filed under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Jackson fired Rose and held a special city council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5. to address the termination and name a new interim public safety director.

On that day, Region 8 News sent a Freedom of Information request for text messages and emails between Mayor Jason Jackson and Police Chief Scott Rose since December 1, 2016. KAIT also requested, by email, Rose’s personnel file after his termination.

To be transparent to you the viewers, the documents released to us are extensive in nature and will take some time to dig through. We want to continue to be 100 percent factual when reporting this story. 

The personnel file for Rose is empty. Mayor Jackson said there is nothing in the file besides his application because his yearly review was not due for 2 more months. 

As far as the text messages, emails, other accusations, the documents are over 65 pages in length. 

Region 8 News will update this story as soon as the documents are looked over and verified. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story classified Hollie Greenway as the Hardy City Attorney when in fact she is a contracted private attorney hired by the City of Hardy. 

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:07:42 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:47:33 GMT
    Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

  • Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:20:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:29:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

  • 5K honors fallen heroes

    5K honors fallen heroes

    Saturday, April 15 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-15 23:19:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:25:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly