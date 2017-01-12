City of Hardy responds to KAIT's Freedom of Information Act

One week after the mayor of Hardy fired the police chief for insubordination and claims of “fraudulent behavior”, the city finally responded to Region 8 News’ request for information filed under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Jackson fired Rose and held a special city council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5. to address the termination and name a new interim public safety director.

On that day, Region 8 News sent a Freedom of Information request for text messages and emails between Mayor Jason Jackson and Police Chief Scott Rose since December 1, 2016. KAIT also requested, by email, Rose’s personnel file after his termination.

To be transparent to you the viewers, the documents released to us are extensive in nature and will take some time to dig through. We want to continue to be 100 percent factual when reporting this story.

The personnel file for Rose is empty. Mayor Jackson said there is nothing in the file besides his application because his yearly review was not due for 2 more months.

As far as the text messages, emails, other accusations, the documents are over 65 pages in length.

Region 8 News will update this story as soon as the documents are looked over and verified.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story classified Hollie Greenway as the Hardy City Attorney when in fact she is a contracted private attorney hired by the City of Hardy.

