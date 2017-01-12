Southside uses grant for road repairs

The City of Southside plans to use a recent grant to make some road repairs.

Mayor Ray Bowman said the $250,000 state aid grant will be used to widen and repave 2.5 miles of road.

Bobbey Road, which connects the two Southside school campuses and sees quite a bit of traffic, will be repaved.

Southfork and Brushy Roads will both be widened.

Bowman said this is the largest grant the city has been awarded since it incorporated in 2015.

