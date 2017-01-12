Business announces interest in natural gas services in Keiser

Black Hills Energy is interested in bringing their natural gas services into the city of Keiser.

According to an announcement on their Facebook page, Keiser City Hall said that they met with representatives from Black Hills Energy.

The energy corporation operates natural gas and electric utilities, serving 1.2 million customers in eight states, with Arkansas being one of them.

However, with a population of over 700 people, many residents in the area are currently using propane tanks; and are excited to get this new gas service for their homes.

Jessica Boyett, a hairstylist at Jessica's Hair Salon, said bringing in this new natural gas service will be very beneficial for the city.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for our community," she said. "Because it will lower a lot of the expenses on the utilities."

Boyett also said this new gas service will provide more money into homes.

Jason Dunlap, a local resident, says farmers in the Keiser area are switching to natural gas instead of using propane tanks.

“It’s beneficial. It’s cheaper," he said. "These gas companies around here can run the gas prices up to whatever they want to run. Regardless, if you got natural gas it sits there at one rate it's cleaner, it’s here on demand and you don’t have to worry about who’s bringing your gas or what."

Keiser City Hall will hold a public meeting on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. for all residents to voice their opinion about the proposal.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android