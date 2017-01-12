Former A-State football player makes contributions to school

An Arkansas State University alum decided to give back to his community by contributing to one Region 8 program.

Former A-State football player Demario Davis made an undisclosed contribution to the KIPP Blytheville College Preparatory School.

Davis made the donation after the physical education teacher created a project to raise funds to buy needed equipment for soccer.

According to the teacher, the donation not only covers the expenses for the soccer equipment, but it will also fund trips to local, collegiate, and professional sporting events as rewards for students who excel in school.

When asked why he donated the money, Davis said he did it because he believes in the students and the project.

