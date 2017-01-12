No liquor store in town that voted to become wet - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

No liquor store in town that voted to become wet

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
Bassett (AR) -

One Region 8 town voted in November to become a wet city.

However, according to Bassett City Hall, the one convenience store in town is closed.

City officials said in November, the owner of the Shamrock station turned in signatures to get the issue on the ballot, but now the store is out of business due to the owner moving.

Officials added they didn't receive a letter or any type of message from the owner saying that the store was closing.

As of now, no one has shown any interest in buying the store.

