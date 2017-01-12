New bill looks to enhance punishment on those who attack law enforcement

A state senator has introduced a bill that would seek to enhance penalties for those who commit crimes against law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders.

According to a story from Little Rock television station KATV, Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, filed Senate Bill 19 not only to protect law enforcement but to also protect their families, as well as deter acts of violence against law enforcement.

The move comes after recent acts of violence against law enforcement, including the shooting of an Arizona state trooper and a shooting that left one Orlando police officer dead.

The new bill would enhance punishments for suspects who commit an attack on a law enforcement officer simply because they are one. It would also allow a sentence enhancement of an additional five years in prison on top of a felony sentence.

One Little Rock police officer told the station that news of shootings sends shock waves through his department but added he is happy with the proposal of the bill.

"Any time an officer is killed anywhere in the U.S., it hurts all of us. It takes away from all of us,” officer Richard Hilgeman said. "It's nice someone up there is looking out for us as well."

