New bill looks to enhance punishment on those who attack law enf - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New bill looks to enhance punishment on those who attack law enforcement

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LITTLE ROCK (KAIT/AP) -

A state senator has introduced a bill that would seek to enhance penalties for those who commit crimes against law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders.

According to a story from Little Rock television station KATV, Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, filed Senate Bill 19 not only to protect law enforcement but to also protect their families, as well as deter acts of violence against law enforcement.

The move comes after recent acts of violence against law enforcement, including the shooting of an Arizona state trooper and a shooting that left one Orlando police officer dead.

The new bill would enhance punishments for suspects who commit an attack on a law enforcement officer simply because they are one. It would also allow a sentence enhancement of an additional five years in prison on top of a felony sentence.

One Little Rock police officer told the station that news of shootings sends shock waves through his department but added he is happy with the proposal of the bill.

"Any time an officer is killed anywhere in the U.S., it hurts all of us. It takes away from all of us,” officer Richard Hilgeman said. "It's nice someone up there is looking out for us as well."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:07:42 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:47:33 GMT
    Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

  • Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:20:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:29:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

  • 5K honors fallen heroes

    5K honors fallen heroes

    Saturday, April 15 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-15 23:19:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:25:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly