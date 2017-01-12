Organization that saves dogs has donation jar stolen

The Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers are always in need of donations for the sake of saving dogs without homes, which is why it came as a surprise when volunteers learned someone had stolen one of their donation jars.

According to Ambrea Owens, a volunteer, they usually have a jar set up in different locations around the city including Al’s Barbeque where they believe the jar was stolen.

“We were notified that our jar was missing, said Owens. “Nobody saw anything happen and we do not know how much was in there but I’m sure it would have been very helpful.”

Owens said she knows that the jar probably didn’t have much in it but every dollar they receive counts.

“It is frustrating for us because these donations mean a lot,” said Owens. “Those jars are out for people who don’t know where else to donate so when this happens, that takes away their opportunity to give if they wanted.”

Those donations contribute to things like dog food for the foster and pound dogs, and medical bills to help vet the animals.

“We just paid our vet $1,500 but we still owe $1,000,” said Owens. “We also have several dogs needing heartworm treatment and that could run anywhere from $300 to $400.”

Owens said they can only move on now but they want whoever was responsible to know there’s consequences behind actions such as that.

“If you took it and you absolutely needed that money, keep it but it could mean the life of a dog,” said Owens. “Those funds are used to save lives.”

Owens said because they are still short on fosters and donations, they want everyone to know that they can help out by contacting them through their Facebook page, donating to their PayPal account, or visiting the Harrisburg Veterinarian Clinic.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android