Fostering organization looks to expand

Christians 4 Kids of Arkansas is now looking to expand in more counties in Region 8.

According to Nicole Potts, executive director, after reaching out to city officials they learned that the need for fostering parents exists in Woodruff and Jackson counties.

“We know God has called us to take care of these children in need of families, so expanding our branches to these locations could make a major impact,” said Potts.

The organization is currently serving communities in Craighead, Greene, Poinsett and Cross counties, but now they plan to train more Arkansas families.

“There is not a county in Arkansas that does not need foster parents,” said Potts. “In Jackson County, there are 41 children in care but only a place for 13. In Woodruff, there are 13 children in care but only a spot for eight, so the need is big.”

Potts said they need families to step forward in these communities because it can have a positive effect on the children.

“When a child can stay in their community, they can have the same environment they grew up in and can thrive better,” said Potts.

During the expansion, Potts said they will speak to churches, civic groups, and even set up booths just to get the word out more.

“I don’t believe it is a matter of people don’t care, but people just don’t know,” said Potts. “They also don’t know that if you adopt through the foster care system, you can adopt for free.”

An informational meeting will be held at the organization on Feb. 2, but Potts said if you are interested in fostering, adopting or volunteering, just visit their Facebook page.

