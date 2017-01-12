Fostering organization looks to expand - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fostering organization looks to expand

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Christians 4 Kids of Arkansas is now looking to expand in more counties in Region 8.

According to Nicole Potts, executive director, after reaching out to city officials they learned that the need for fostering parents exists in Woodruff and Jackson counties.

“We know God has called us to take care of these children in need of families, so expanding our branches to these locations could make a major impact,” said Potts.

The organization is currently serving communities in Craighead, Greene, Poinsett and Cross counties, but now they plan to train more Arkansas families.

“There is not a county in Arkansas that does not need foster parents,” said Potts. “In Jackson County, there are 41 children in care but only a place for 13. In Woodruff, there are 13 children in care but only a spot for eight, so the need is big.”

Potts said they need families to step forward in these communities because it can have a positive effect on the children.

“When a child can stay in their community, they can have the same environment they grew up in and can thrive better,” said Potts.

During the expansion, Potts said they will speak to churches, civic groups, and even set up booths just to get the word out more.

“I don’t believe it is a matter of people don’t care, but people just don’t know,” said Potts. “They also don’t know that if you adopt through the foster care system, you can adopt for free.”

An informational meeting will be held at the organization on Feb. 2, but Potts said if you are interested in fostering, adopting or volunteering, just visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Man injured, arrested after officer strikes him with taser

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:07:42 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:47:33 GMT
    Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Kevin Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

    Jonesboro police arrested a Hoxie man after he ran from an officer and nearly got hit by a vehicle.?

  • Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:20:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:29:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

    A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

  • 5K honors fallen heroes

    5K honors fallen heroes

    Saturday, April 15 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-15 23:19:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:25:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    The Colors of the Cross 5K was held in Jonesboro on Saturday and was a special event for several different reasons. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly