Arkansas lawmaker proposes bill to end wage gap

Arkansas lawmaker proposes bill to end wage gap

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
LITTLE ROCK, AR -

An Arkansas lawmaker’s proposal hopes to put a stop to the wage gap between men and women.

In a report by KARK, State Representative Fred Love said his bill would prohibit employers from asking someone what they were paid before and require pay to be based on qualifications, not gender.

The bill will be discussed this legislative session, but Governor Asa Hutchinson said he has questions.

According to KARK, some Conservatives said the wage gap data is not calculated correctly and may be misleading.

