Jonesboro lawmaker files bill against 'sanctuary campuses'

A lawmaker from northeast Arkansas wants to stop state-funded colleges from becoming safe havens for undocumented students.

According to Talk Business & Politics, State Representative Brandt Smith, a Republican from Jonesboro, introduced a bill that could cost a college funding from the state if they were to become a "sanctuary campus."

One month ago, an Arkansas State University professor started a petition to establish such a campus in Jonesboro.

This means the university would use resources to protect undocumented students and others from facing deportation if their status was determined.

TB&P states HB 1042 was sent to the Education Committee for review. No further action has been taken on it and there are currently no co-sponsors as of Friday.

A-State President Chuck Welch told TB&P the bill would have minimal impact on the university system if passed.

Welch stated the legislation would require his university to abide by federal law. The president said A-State campuses "will abide by all state and federal laws and appropriately respond to federal officials if necessary as legally required."

Only about 20 signatures have been collected during the petition drive at A-State, according to information from TB&P.

To read the site's entire article, click here.

