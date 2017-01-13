Deceased man's checks possibly stolen in forgery case

A woman filed a police report suspecting someone of forging checks from a deceased man's bank account.

Jonesboro Police Officer Owen Smith spoke with the woman in charge of the man's estate Thursday.

She said Iberia Bank contacted her to report an undisclosed number checks from the man's account coming through.

The bank did not honor those checks since a representative knew the elderly man had passed away, according to the incident report.

The woman told Smith that some time ago she found the back door of the man's home open. At that time, she did not notice anything missing or disturbed.

She suspects this was when someone took the checks.

Smith stated the woman did not have copies of the forged checks at the time of the report.

No arrests have been made in the case.

