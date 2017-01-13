Deceased man's checks possibly stolen in forgery case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deceased man's checks possibly stolen in forgery case

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A woman filed a police report suspecting someone of forging checks from a deceased man's bank account.

Jonesboro Police Officer Owen Smith spoke with the woman in charge of the man's estate Thursday.

She said Iberia Bank contacted her to report an undisclosed number checks from the man's account coming through.

The bank did not honor those checks since a representative knew the elderly man had passed away, according to the incident report.

The woman told Smith that some time ago she found the back door of the man's home open. At that time, she did not notice anything missing or disturbed.

She suspects this was when someone took the checks.

Smith stated the woman did not have copies of the forged checks at the time of the report.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Amid tensions, Pence visits military camp near Korean DMZ

    Amid tensions, Pence visits military camp near Korean DMZ

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:07:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:07:12 GMT

    President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.

    President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:04:12 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

  • Slideshow: April 16-22 Mug Shots

    Slideshow: April 16-22 Mug Shots

    Sunday, April 16 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-04-16 20:19:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:35:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly