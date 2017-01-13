Hearing scheduled in fairground bankruptcy case

A federal bankruptcy judge will hear arguments in the ongoing case to repay contractors who built the Craighead County Fair Association building, 7001 Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

The hearing will be held March 10 at 10 a.m. Contractors have filed claims to collect money for work they performed on the project.

In 2014, the Craighead County Fair Association filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

After the bankruptcy was declared, the fair sold the property in order to raise the money to pay the debt.

An attorney appointed to handle the case has stated that he will look to reduce the amount of claims made by contractors. He also stated the money raised from the sale is not enough to pay all of the debt.

