ADH confirms 18th case of Zika

Zika has been confirmed in Arkansas in January.

Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health stated that doctors have confirmed the 18th case of the Zika virus in the state since the beginning of 2016.

According to a Tweet by ADH, the case is travel related - like the other 17 cases reported and confirmed thus far.

Zika is a virus that is primarily spread through mosquitoes. If a woman becomes infected and is pregnant, then her child could be born with an abnormally small head and could harm brain development.

So far, the Zika virus has not been contracted in the state of Arkansas.

Doctors continue to urge those Americans who have traveled to other countries, especially in central and South America, to tell a doctor if they have symptoms.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android