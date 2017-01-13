Arkansas State hires new Study Abroad programs director - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas State hires new Study Abroad programs director

Arkansas State University announced their new Study Abroad Programs Director Friday.

According to a news release, Dr. Jeanne d'Arc Gomis has been named the new Study Abroad Programs director at the university.

A previous audit revealed that Chancellor Doctor Tim Hudson tried to hire his wife, Dee Dee Hudson, for the position before he resigned.

According to the news release, Gomis is a multilingual professor, has over 13 years of experience in international education, an experienced U.S. and international member relations manager and study abroad adviser.

Gomis will begin her new job on Wed., Feb. 1. 

“It is with honor and great pleasure that I am joining the Office of Global Initiatives at Arkansas State University as director of Study Abroad Programs,” Gomis said. “I look forward to engaging the campus constituencies in promoting study abroad opportunities that respond to the different needs of our students and educators.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Gomis to A-State as the new director of the Study Abroad Program,” said Dr. Karen Wheeler, senior associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “She is exceedingly well-qualified and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit our students interested in studying abroad.”

Before joining Arkansas State University, Gomis was the regional director of International Member Relations for the International Student Exchange Program (ISEP) in Arlington, Va. 

Gomis also worked at Appalachian State University from 2006 to 2012, first as a study abroad adviser before becoming the assistant director of the International Student Exchange and Study Abroad (ISESA) before serving as interim director from 2010-2011.

She has also taught at the Univ. of Minnesota and is fluent in six different languages.

